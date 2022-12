CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Tyler Capan closed out his third game in double-figures in the last four games as Lakeview defeats Hubbard, 58-53. Capan went for a season-high 21-points (19 in second half).

Kyle Senkowitz and Isaiah Lantz finished with 10 and 9 points, respectively.

The Bulldogs (2-4) will play host to Jefferson on Friday.

Nik Hendrix led Hubbard with 21 points. He drained four 3-point baskets.

The Eagles (0-5) will welcome Poland on Friday at home.