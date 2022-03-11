SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Lakeview girls basketball team fell in the Class 3A PIAA state tournament second round Friday night, 56-25.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Trojanettes outscored the Sailors 18-3 in the first quarter and never bounced back.

Senior Reese Gadsby led Lakeview with 11 points while Amber Sefton added four on the night.

For North Catholic, Alayna Rocco led the way with a game-high 23 points while Dacia Lewandowski had 19.

With the loss, Lakeview finishes the season at 22-5.