CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview featured four players who scored in double figures as the Bulldogs handed Mathews their first loss of the season, 79-57.

Nate Fox paced the Bulldogs with 21 points (17 in the second half). Aidan Popovich scored 15 and Tyler Capan added 14 of his own. Blaine Barr posted 12 points.

Lakeview had lost their previous six games before Thursday night’s win.

The Bulldogs (2-6) are set to meet Struthers at home on Tuesday.

Mathews’ Vinny Sharp scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half. Ethan Petak had 16 while Vincent Greenwood finished with 11 points.

The Mustangs (7-1) will play host to Rootstown on Tuesday.