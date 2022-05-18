MOGADORE, Ohio (WKBN) – Kayden Smith’s RBI single in the first inning was enough as Field edged Lakeview, 1-0. Braxton Baumberger scored the game’s lone run in the victory.

The Falcons were led by Griffin Ailes, who tossed the complete game seven-inning shutout. Ailes struck out nine batters.

Field will play the winner of Howland-Chardon, which was suspended until Thursday, in the district semifinal.

Jake Nicholas and Tyler Capan both led Lakeview with two hits.

Blaine Barr threw six innings as he struck out seven in the loss.