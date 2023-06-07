CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview senior Eliza Farr will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky.

Farr accepted a position on the university’s nationally ranked dance team and will pursue a degree in health sciences.

The UK dance team finished fifth in the nation this season in the Universal Dance Association game day competition and sixth in the country in the Universal Dance Association hip hop competition.

Farr has been dancing since the age of two and has earned national titles. She is also a four-year member of the track & field team and cheerleading squad, and earned two varsity letters in soccer.

Farr was named an Academic All-Ohio and All-Conference selection in track.

She has earned an academic scholarship at Kentucky, along with several local scholarships, including the Athletic Scholarship at Lakeview, the Buhl Regional Health Scholarship and the Stellar STEM Scholarship.