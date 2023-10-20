STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – Lakeview bounced back from last week’s stunning loss to Mercer (28-20) to claim the Region 1 title by defeating Reynolds, 37-0.

Luke Klonowski’s fumble recovery in the end zone and Aiden Osborne’s 5-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter were the foundation for a big night for the Sailors.

Blake Skiles caught a 41-yard strike from Leyton Zacherl to keep the momentum going in the second quarter.

Osborne and Mitchell Tingley would add on rushing touchdowns in the second and third quarters as well for Lakeview.

The Sailors (8-1) will close out the regular slate at Franklin next Friday.

After the Raiders’ 2-0 start, Reynolds has fallen in five of its last seven games to drop to 4-5.

Next week, Reynolds will host North East in the regular season finale.

