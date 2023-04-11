CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lakeview baseball team stayed red-hot on Tuesday by taking down Jefferson 12-2 for the Bulldogs sixth straight win. View extended highlights from the game above.

Lakeview as led on the day by Matthew DeProfio going 2-3 with two doubles and two runs batted in and Alex Stowe’s 2-2 day at the plate with one RBI and three runs scored.

Geno Lazzari got the win for the Bulldogs after pitching 4 innings and giving up two hits while striking out three, while also going 1-2 at the plate with a walk.

In relief for the Bulldogs, Brandon Toot would come in to pitch one clean inning with a strike and added a hit and two RBI on offense.

Jefferson drops to 2-5 on the season while Lakeview improves to 6-1 while they enjoy a five game win streak.