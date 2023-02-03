CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview High School three-sport standout Andrew McRoberts will continue his baseball career at Thiel College after signing on Friday.

In addition to baseball, McRoberts also played football and basketball with the Bulldogs.

On the diamond, he was a first-team All-NE8 selection in 2022, hitting .429 on the season with 19 runs scored and 15 RBIs.

McRoberts helped Lakeview win a playoff game this season before falling to Field in the sectional finals.

The 2023 OHSAA High School baseball season begins on March 25.