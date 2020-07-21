Lakeview attempts to end recent struggles; Pavlansky is back at QB

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After 15 years of not posting a losing campaign (2003-17), Lakeview must now try and end their two-year skid (6-14) and get back into the playoff hunt once again. The Bulldogs had just one All-Northeast 8 selection a year ago in junior punter Brendan Kilpatrick. The defense has been the mainstay but lately – the Bulldogs have permitted an average of 28.6 points over their last 20 games.

2019 Record: 2-8 (1-6), 7th place in NE8

Head Coach: Tom Pavlansky, 22nd season (130-91)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 11.3 (53rd in Area)

Scoring Defense: 29.3 (45th in Area)

Total Offense: 187.0

Rushing Offense: 84.1

Passing Offense: 102.9

Total Defense: 294.7

Returning Starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 6

What you need to know about Lakeview’s offense

-Offensively, the team returns their 3rd-year starter at quarterback in Stephen Pavlansky (990 yards, 10 TDs). Pavlansky’s numbers have improved from his sophomore season (34.1 Comp. %, 306 yards) to last fall. Two of Pavlansky’s favorite targets are also back in Gavin Mauger (14 catches, 298 yards) and Nate Fox (10 catches, 82 yards). “The three have gained valuable experience the last two years,” comments Pavlansky. “Their best football is ahead of them.”

Coach Pavlansky says, “We have to take much better care of the football, first and foremost. We need to be patient and allow our youth to develop.”

The line returns one of their own who missed much of last year,” We lost Kyle Roberts in week three a year ago. He’ll be the anchor of the offensive line that we expect to get better each day.”

What you need to know about Lakeview’s defense

-Plenty of action a year ago went to underclassmen. Back will be defensive lineman Kyle Roberts as well as linebackers Jake Wilms – who led the team in tackles (68) and interceptions (3). In the secondary, Nate Fox and Gavin Mauger both return as they should provide solid foundation.

“We have to continue to emphasize the fundamentals of the game,” states Pavlansky, “to play better defense. Tackling and getting off blocks will be taught daily. We need to eliminate big plays. Again, we need to be patient.”

Lakeview’s Key Player(s)

-Senior Kyle Roberts’ return will be felt along the offensive line as well as defensively. As a sophomore, he led the team in quarterback sacks (7) and tackles for a loss (6) while registering 53 tackles from his defensive end spot.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – Kirtland

Sept. 4 – at Liberty

Sept. 11 – Firestone

Sept. 18 – Girard

Sept. 25 – at Struthers

Oct. 2 – at Hubbard

Oct. 9 – Poland

Oct. 16 – at South Range

Oct. 23 – at Niles

Oct. 30 – Jefferson

The Big game on the schedule

…Well, as Ric Flair once said, “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man”. Their season begins at home against the defending Division 5 champion Kirtland. A team who shut out the Bulldogs last year 35-0 in their opener.

Since 2008, Lakeview’s Leading Passer

2019 – Stephen Pavlansky, 990

2018 – Stephen Pavlansky, 306

2017 – Zach Rogers, 2016

2016 – Zach Rogers, 1782

2015 – Angelo Marino, 1094

2014 – Nick Boldt, 393

2013 – Angelo Marino, 1534

2012 – Erich Schmitt, 1008

2011 – Anthony Franco, 1690

2010 – Anthony Franco, 2359

2009 – Anthony Franco, 1131

2008 – Justin Clark, 795

2007 – Justin Clark, 757