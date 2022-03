STONEBORO, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Lakeview girls basketball team defeated Avonworth 34-27 Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A state tournament to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby lead all scorers with 15.

Rebecca Goetz finished with 11 points for Avonworth.

With the win, Lakeview improves to 22-4 on the season.

Lakeview will play North Catholic in the PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinals.