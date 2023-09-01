YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline looks to move to 3-0 in their week four matchup with Lakeside.
Ursuline cruised in the first half and leads 43-0 at the break, led by Christian Lynch’s three rushing touchdowns.
Jack Ericson also threw a touchdown pass in the first half while the Irish defense and special teams chipped in a fumble return and punt return for a touchdown.
Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Ursuline (2-0) will visit Youngstown East in week four.
