Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with t-shirts covering seats in Staples Center

LOS ANGELES (CNN Newsource) – As basketball fans filed into the Staples Center Friday, they witnessed a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Nearly every seat in the arena was draped with a yellow t-shirt with either a purple and white number 8 or number 24. Bryant wore both numbers playing for the team and the Lakers retired both at the end of his career.

Everyone at the game took home a tribute jersey.

Two courtside seats were reserved to honor Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, whose Mamba jersey sat next to her dad’s with roses.

Friday marks the Lakers’ first game since Bryant and his daughter died in a helicopter crash Sunday that killed everyone on board.

Over his spectacular 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships.

In a tweet this week by the Lakers, they called the Staples Arena the house that Kobe built.

The t-shirts are just one of several tributes the team is planning for the pro basketball hall of famer.