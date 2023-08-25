BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman looks to get back on track in week two after a week one loss at Kenston last week. The Spartans welcome Lake for their 2023 home opener.
Lake currently leads Boardman 42-24 in the fourth quarter at last update.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Boardman (0-1) will visit Chaney in week three.
