PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for his 60th career shutout and Alexis Lafreniere scored early in the first period to give the New York Rangers a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

In his first season with the Rangers as Igor Shesterkin’s backup, Quick has allowed only 11 goals while going 5-0-1 with two shutouts in six starts. New York (13-3-1) has won five of six overall and is 11-1-1 in its past 13 games.

Quick, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Los Angeles, became the 20th goalie in NHL history to reach 60 shutouts. He ranks second among active goaltenders behind Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury (73).

Lafreniere scored his eighth goal for the Rangers, who haven’t lost consecutive games this season. Their 11-game point streak ended with Monday night’s loss at Dallas.

New York has points in nine of 11 road games, including eight of the last nine.

Tristan Jarry stopped 35 shots in a strong performance for the Penguins, who had a first-period goal disallowed. They have dropped three of four following a five-game win streak.

Pittsburgh went 0 for 5 on the power play, including three chances in the third period.

The Penguins played without two top-six wingers and a third-pairing defenseman. Pittsburgh forward Rickard Rakell (upper body) and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (lower body) were both placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Rakell is out long term, while Ruhwedel is considered week-to-week. Bryan Rust, second on the team with nine goals, missed Wednesday’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Quick, who signed a one-year deal with the Rangers in July, has permitted one goal or fewer in three of his six starts.

Lafreniere gave Quick the only goal he needed when he scored on a breakaway at 5:10 of the first period with a backhand over Jarry’s glove.

Alex Nylander appeared to tie it for Pittsburgh at 15:30 of the first on a tip from Vinnie Hinostroza. But the goal was wiped out after the Rangers successfully challenged for offside.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Finish a four-game trip Friday at Philadelphia.

Penguins: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.