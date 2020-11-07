Lady Spartans turn to new coach; Five seniors will lead the group for Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference Red Tier featured three of the top 6-seeds in the Ravenna District including the #1 seed-Harding. The Lady Raiders fell to Stow-Munroe Falls in the District Championship tilt (44-32).
Boardman Spartans
Coach: Brett Green
2019-20 Record: 5-18 (1-7, AAC Red)
Returning Players: Seniors – Raegan Burkey, Maria Torres, Emma Tokarsky, Bailey Moore and Katie Stamp. Junior – Emma Mills. Sophomore – Gia Triveri
…First-year head coach Brett Green takes over a team which did not have a single senior on the roster last year. This year, he’ll have five seniors – Raegan Burkey (9.5 ppg), Maria Torres (8.4 ppg), Katie Stamp (8.1 ppg), Emma Tokarsky (5.9 ppg) and Bailey Moore (2.8 ppg). Junior Emma Mills returns after averaging 3.3 points. She’ll be joined by her classmate Paige Snyder – who comes over from East Palestine. Sophomore Gia Triveri scored 5.2 points per game last year. Isabella Martin, also a sophomore, worked extremely hard over the summer in the weight room as she’ll compete for minutes this year. Freshman Mackenzie Riccitelli is vying for time at the point guard position.
“We’re looking for an entire program buy-in,” says coach Green. “Not just from student-athletes but from everyone around them as well. One of the keys will be how quickly they can pick up and adjust to skill development and team philosophies. We’re looking for leadership from within the group. They’ll learn how to be comfortable being uncomfortable.”
Boardman opens the season on Saturday, November 21 at home against Hathaway Brown.
Coach Green expects, “every person who is a part of this team to be passionate and committed to this team, to give their all every single day at home, in the classroom and on the court. You can’t just turn it on and off. From there, we will see where we stand in February. “
2019-20 All-American Conference Standings
Harding – 8-0 (22-3)
Canfield – 5-3 (18-7)
Howland – 4-4 (12-12)
Fitch – 2-6 (8-15)
Boardman – 1-7 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Boardman
Nov. 21 – Hathaway Brown
Nov. 23 – at Marlington
Nov. 28 – Salem
Nov. 30 – at Liberty
Dec. 7 – East
Dec. 12 – Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 16 – Louisville
Dec. 19 – at Ursuline
Dec. 21 – West Branch
Dec. 28 – vs. Western Reserve (at South Range)
Dec. 29 – vs. Salem (South Range)
Jan. 4 – at Lake
Jan. 6 – at Howland
Jan. 9 – Fitch
Jan. 13 – at Canfield
Jan. 16 – Poland
Jan. 20 – Harding
Jan. 23 – Howland
Jan. 27 – at Fitch
Jan. 30 – Canfield
Feb. 3 – at Chaney
Feb.10 – at Harding