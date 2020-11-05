Lady Rams finished .500 a year ago; Ridge girls seek improvement with 3 starters back

Sebring TrojansCoach: Sam Mathias2019-20 Record: 2-20 (0-14, MVAC)Returning Starters - Seniors Aebi D'Ostroph, Bella Meir and Emma Whaley. Juniors Delaney Reggi and Devin Reggi…Sam Mathias is entering his third year as Sebring's head coach. He is expecting more from a team that returns 5 starters. "The girls came in all summer and worked on their shooting, so hopefully that's a big improvement this season. Our league did not graduate much and will be very challenging, but we're working to compete better and stay competitive in games while giving ourselves a chance late in ball games to pick up some wins."

The Lady Trojans' leading scorer and rebounder Emma Whaley is back for her senior year along with a pair of her classmates (Bella Meir and Aebi D'Ostroph) and underclassmen (Reggi twins) who all started last season. "We'll need to be more consistent on both the defensive and offensive ends," states Mathias. "Some nights we played very well, others it looked like we didn't want to be there. It's a struggle for our program because we only had 7 total players at the high school level and our tallest girl was 5'6". This season, we're excited with the addition of 3-5 freshmen that can help our numbers and help give the girls a break in games to keep them fresh for the 4th quarter push."