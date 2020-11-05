Lady Rams finished .500 a year ago; Ridge girls seek improvement with 3 starters back

Mineral Ridge Rams
Coach: Matt Cluse
2019-20 Record: 12-12 (6-8, MVAC)
Returning starters: Seniors – Candice Miller, Danielle Aulet and Morgan Sigley
…Last year, the Lady Rams began the season with a 2-6 mark before closing out the year with 10 wins of their final 16 games.
“Our expectations in the tough MVAC,” says coach Cluse, “is to be competitive and to get better each week for a tournament run. We return three starters (Candice Miller, Danielle Aulet and Morgan Sigley) and a couple of players who are ready to step-in (Rosie Nolder and Courtney Boyer).”
2020-21 Schedule
Mineral Ridge
Nov. 20 – LaBrae
Nov. 23 – Niles
Nov. 30 – Waterloo
Dec. 3 – at Western Reserve
Dec. 7 – Lowellville
Dec. 10 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 14 – at McDonald
Dec. 17 – at Springfield
Dec. 19 – Sharpsville
Dec. 23 – Brookfield
Dec. 28 – Hubbard
Jan. 4 – Sebring
Jan. 7 -at Waterloo
Jan. 11 – Western Reserve
Jan. 14 – at Lowellville
Jan. 18 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 21 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 23 – Maplewood
Jan. 28 – McDonald
Feb. 1 – Springfield
Feb. 4 – at Sebring
Feb. 11 – at Columbiana