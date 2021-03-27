Lady M’s anticipate big year in Mercer

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Entering his 13th season at the helm, Coach Jack Trott is excited to get back on the field.
“After losing last year to the pandemic, these seniors are ready to go. They’re looking to do big things. In 2019, we made the district semifinals. They want to go after the (district) title this year,” Trott said.
This season, Mercer returns six key seniors, including Youngstown State University commit Taylor Truan (C) and Mount Union recruit Amanda Bish (P/SS). The Lady M’s also welcome back shortstop Bailey Grossman, as well as outfielders Grace Godfrey, Savannah Bungar and Gina Smith.
Taylor led the team in 2019, with a batting average of .741. Bish batted .500, along with Godfrey at .400 and Grossman, who hit for .370.
“We hope with our senior leadership, they’ll take us to the district championship,” Trott said.
Mercer meets Reynolds on Tuesday, March 30 in the season opener.
Mercer Lady M’s softball preview
Head Coach: Jack Trott
2019 Record: 8-12
2021 Schedule
Mar. 30 – Reynolds
Apr. 1 – at Sharpsville
Apr. 6 – at Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 8 – Jamestown
Apr. 11 – Farrell
Apr. 13 – Lakeview
Apr. 14 – at Reynolds
Apr. 15 – at Wilmington
Apr. 20 – Commodore Perry
Apr. 22 – West Middlesex
Apr. 27 – Sharpsville
Apr. 29 – Kennedy Catholic
May 1 – Sharon
May 4 – at Jamestown
May 6 – Farrell
May 11 – at Lakeview
May 13 – Wilmington
May 18 – at Commodore Perry
May 20 – at Wilmington