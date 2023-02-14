STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – On senior night at the Struthers Fieldhouse, the Wildcats held off Campbell Memorial for a 64-52 win.

Struthers was led by Chance Laczko with a game-high 21 points, followed by Nick DelGratta with 16 points and Rocco Gardner with 12.

For the Red Devils, Aziyah Flores scored a team-high 18 points. Josue Rodriguez would also add 13 and David Moore scored 12 points.

Campbell falls to 11-12 on the season after having a six-game win streak snapped with the loss.

Struthers has now won two straight games and improves to 12-8 on the year.