Lacrosse the only profitable sport for OHSAA in this year’s state tournaments

Baseball, softball, track, and boys tennis were all a financial loss for the OHSAA this spring.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors held its regularly scheduled September meeting Thursday morning at the OHSAA office.

The Board received the attendance and financial reports from the OHSAA’s spring state tournaments of baseball, lacrosse, softball, boys tennis and track & field. All the spring sports state tournaments except lacrosse were a financial loss for the OHSAA.

The softball state tournament drew 7,880 fans, down from 9,227 in 2018, which resulted in a financial loss of $9,280. The baseball state tournament drew 12,232 fans, down from 13,962 in 2018, and resulted in a financial loss of $4,245.

The track and field state tournament drew a state-record 28,834 fans, but increased expenses resulted in an overall loss of $16,909.

The boys tennis state tournament drew 1,111 fans and resulted in a loss of $4,679.

The lacrosse state tournament (including semifinals) drew 6,578 fans and resulted in net proceeds of $10,979.

Courtesy: OHSAA