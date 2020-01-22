LaBrae’s win streak grows to 7; Kiser scores 16

LaBrae meets Newton Falls on Friday for 1st place

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae continues to win as the Vikings come away with a 68-54 victory at Mineral Ridge. The Vikings improve to 10-3 with their 7th win in a row. LaBrae’s last loss came on December 20 at Newton Falls (57-48). Next up for LaBrae is a matchup on Friday for first place in the All-American Blue Tier versus Newton Falls.

The Vikings featured four players who scored in double-figures – Landen Kiser (16), Connor Meyer (13), Tre’ Von Drake (12) and Aidan Stephens (11).

Mineral Ridge (8-6) saw their 4-game win streak end. Miles Culp led the Rams with 16 points on 4 three-point baskets. Austin Governor and Jalen Royal-Eiland had 12 and 11 points respectively. Ridge will welcome Lowellville on Friday before making the trek to Newton Falls on Saturday.