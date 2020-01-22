LaBrae’s win streak grows to 7; Kiser scores 16

Sports

Vikings haven't lost since December 20

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Labrae Vikings high school basketball

LaBrae meets Newton Falls on Friday for 1st place

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae continues to win as the Vikings come away with a 68-54 victory at Mineral Ridge. The Vikings improve to 10-3 with their 7th win in a row. LaBrae’s last loss came on December 20 at Newton Falls (57-48). Next up for LaBrae is a matchup on Friday for first place in the All-American Blue Tier versus Newton Falls.

The Vikings featured four players who scored in double-figures – Landen Kiser (16), Connor Meyer (13), Tre’ Von Drake (12) and Aidan Stephens (11).

Mineral Ridge (8-6) saw their 4-game win streak end. Miles Culp led the Rams with 16 points on 4 three-point baskets. Austin Governor and Jalen Royal-Eiland had 12 and 11 points respectively. Ridge will welcome Lowellville on Friday before making the trek to Newton Falls on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com