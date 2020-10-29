LaBrae’s Rowe: “Play with effort, display solid work ethic – good things will happen”

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) will begin its’ first basketball season with two tiers. The newest members will be aligned in the Grey Tier. Those schools were affiliated with the All-American Conference (Blue Tier) last year.
LaBrae Vikings
Coach: Mandy Rowe
2019-20 Record: 13-10 (5-7, AAC Blue)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Jenna Reppart and Lenox McConaughey. Junior – Briley Daniels. Sophomore – Laura McCoy
…”If our girls continue to display a solid work ethic and play with effort – good things will happen,” points out coach Rowe. “We return many players that will be looked upon to contribute every day. We graduated three girls last year – who all had a great impact. We’ll be looking to our upperclassmen to fill leadership roles. We tell our players that each one of them has the ability to contribute in different ways to help our team become better.”
Senior Jenna Reppart returns after accumulating 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game last season. Her classmate Lenox McConaughey averaged 6.5 points and 6 rebounds per outing last year. Junior Briley Daniels is back after posting 6 points per game and 3.5 rebounds. Sophomore Laura McCoy nearly averaged 10-points per contest (9.5) and 4 boards (3.5).
2019-20 AAC Blue Standings
Champion – 11-1 (21-5)
Liberty – 10-2 (19-5)
Newton Falls – 7-5 (16-8)
Crestview – 6-6 (16-9)
LaBrae – 5-7 (13-10)
Brookfield – 3-9 (9-14)
Campbell – 0-12 (4-19)
2020-21 Schedule
LaBrae
Nov. 20 – at Mineral Ridge
Nov. 23 – Garrettsville Garfield
Nov. 30 – at Girard
Dec. 2 – at Windham
Dec. 7 – at Bristol
Dec. 10 – Ursuline
Dec. 14 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 17 – at Brookfield
Dec. 23 – Crestview
Dec. 29 – Niles
Jan. 2 – Cardinal
Jan. 4 – at Champion
Jan. 7 – at Liberty
Jan. 14 – Newton Falls
Jan. 21 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 25 – Brookfield
Jan. 28 – at Crestview
Feb. 1 – Champion
Feb. 4 – Liberty
Feb. 8 – at Lakeview
Feb. 11 – at Newton Falls
Feb. 13 – Springfield