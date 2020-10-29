LaBrae’s Rowe: “Play with effort, display solid work ethic – good things will happen”

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) will begin its’ first basketball season with two tiers. The newest members will be aligned in the Grey Tier. Those schools were affiliated with the All-American Conference (Blue Tier) last year.

LaBrae Vikings

Coach: Mandy Rowe

2019-20 Record: 13-10 (5-7, AAC Blue)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Jenna Reppart and Lenox McConaughey. Junior – Briley Daniels. Sophomore – Laura McCoy

…”If our girls continue to display a solid work ethic and play with effort – good things will happen,” points out coach Rowe. “We return many players that will be looked upon to contribute every day. We graduated three girls last year – who all had a great impact. We’ll be looking to our upperclassmen to fill leadership roles. We tell our players that each one of them has the ability to contribute in different ways to help our team become better.”

Senior Jenna Reppart returns after accumulating 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game last season. Her classmate Lenox McConaughey averaged 6.5 points and 6 rebounds per outing last year. Junior Briley Daniels is back after posting 6 points per game and 3.5 rebounds. Sophomore Laura McCoy nearly averaged 10-points per contest (9.5) and 4 boards (3.5).

2019-20 AAC Blue Standings

Champion – 11-1 (21-5)

Liberty – 10-2 (19-5)

Newton Falls – 7-5 (16-8)

Crestview – 6-6 (16-9)

LaBrae – 5-7 (13-10)

Brookfield – 3-9 (9-14)

Campbell – 0-12 (4-19)

2020-21 Schedule

LaBrae

Nov. 20 – at Mineral Ridge

Nov. 23 – Garrettsville Garfield

Nov. 30 – at Girard

Dec. 2 – at Windham

Dec. 7 – at Bristol

Dec. 10 – Ursuline

Dec. 14 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 17 – at Brookfield

Dec. 23 – Crestview

Dec. 29 – Niles

Jan. 2 – Cardinal

Jan. 4 – at Champion

Jan. 7 – at Liberty

Jan. 14 – Newton Falls

Jan. 21 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 25 – Brookfield

Jan. 28 – at Crestview

Feb. 1 – Champion

Feb. 4 – Liberty

Feb. 8 – at Lakeview

Feb. 11 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 13 – Springfield