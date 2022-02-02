LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae senior Devin Carter will continue his academic and athletic career at Tiffin University. The Viking’s running back made it official on Wednesday.

“It feels good,” says Carter. “It feels like all the hard work we’ve done in the weight room all these years has really paid off. It’s almost expected for the main players here to do that, so it feels good to be able to continue that.”

Carter rushed for 1,658 yards this past season and scored 26 total touchdowns along the way. He now holds the single season school record for rushing yards in a season.

Carter was also a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2021.

