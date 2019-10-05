LaBrae’s defense stands tall

Aidan Stephens and Devin Carter each went for over 100-yards rushing

LaBrae has allowed an average of 17.8 points this season

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae’s defense held Liberty to less than 200-yards of total offense as the Vikings get back into the win column, 17-6. The Vikings had lost each of their four games this year by 13-points or less. LaBrae has taken 4 of their last 5 meetings with the Leopards.

Aidan Stephens (127 yards) and Devin Carter (115 yards) each went over 100-yards on the ground for LaBrae. Stephens completed 6 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings (2-4) will play at home next week against Newton Falls.

For the Leopards, Daveyon Williamson ran for 115 yards on 21 carries. Donte Venters, who scored the Leopards’ lone touchdown, also gained 65 yards.

Liberty (2-4) will return home next week for a matchup against upstart Champion.

SCORING CHART

LaBrae, 17-6

Second Quarter

LaB – Noah Jones, 20-yard FG (LaB 3-0, 9:22)

Lib – Donte Venters, 10-yard TD run (Lib 6-3, 4:06)

Third Quarter

LaB – Devin Carter, 10-yard TD catch from Aidan Stephens (LaB 10-6, 2:02)

Fourth Quarter

LaB – Devin Carter, 65-yard TD run (LaB 17-6, 9:43)