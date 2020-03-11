LaBrae’s back in Regionals; square off against MVAC Champs Waterloo

The winner of the Viking clash will play on Saturday

LaBrae returns for their 2nd trip in the last 3 years

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – This Wednesday’s result between the Vikings will determine who will advance to the Division III Elite Eight.

LaBrae stumbled to close out the year with losses at Lakeview (56-55) and Springfield (82-47). Prior to those two road contests, the Vikings had won 14 consecutive games. LaBrae nipped Liberty (52-50) before holding Newton Falls to 17 points in their District Semifinal matchup (34-17). In the Warren District Championship, LaBrae got by top-seeded Garfield – 55-47.

Waterloo scheduled up and topped teams such as West Branch (59-56) and Marlington (71-65) not to mention regular season wins over South Range (54-51) and against #6 ranked Crestwood (81-51). The Vikings have achieved 23-wins.

2020 OHSAA Division III Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals

March 11, 2020 at 8 pm at Canton Fieldhouse

Waterloo (23-2) vs. LaBrae (19-6)

Game Notes

-LaBrae is seeking their first Regional Championship since the lone trip to the Final Four in 2013. The Vikings topped Garrettsville Garfield for the second time this year – 55-47 – in the Warren District Championship. Connor Meyer led the way with 16 points as Tre’Von Drake tallied 10 points as he connected on a pair of three-pointers.

-The Trumbull County Vikings are 1-win shy of reaching the 20-win plateau. That would be 4 straight years of 20-win seasons.

-LaBrae is 3-0 on neutral site courts this season.

-Vaughn Dorsey went for a game-high 26 points in Waterloo’s 60-47 win over Springfield. The victory marked the school’s first district crown since 1989. Kyle Shockley also racked up 20 points for the Vikings.

-Waterloo has won 16 of their past 17 games this year.

Common Opponents

Waterloo

At Springfield (Dec. 30) – 65-55 loss; vs. Springfield (Jan. 17) – 84-64 win; Springfield at Salem (Mar. 6) – 60-47

At Mineral Ridge (Jan. 3) – 76-60 win; vs. Mineral Ridge (Jan. 31) – 72-53 win

At South Range (Jan. 21) – 54-51 win; South Range at Salem (Mar. 2) – 64-56

LaBrae

At South Range (Dec. 10) – 80-66 loss

At Mineral Ridge (Jan. 21) – 68-54 win

At Springfield (Feb. 21) – 82-47 loss

Winner to play either Norwayne or Warrensville Heights on Saturday at 7 pm at the Fieldhouse