LaBrae’s Armeni: “Hope to hit the ground running when we’re able to put this behind us”

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – As our country and state continues to manage life as we currently know it, the LaBrae football team is dealing with the new-norm as best they can.

“We’ve been sending out personal challenges to our guys through social media,” indicates the Vikings’ head football coach John Armeni. “We’re lucky because a lot of our kids have some of their own weight equipment. I also meet with our inner circle (the Vikings’ leadership group which is made up of 11 players) weekly by using zoom. This allows me to address some issues and hear directly from the leaders of our team.”

Last fall, LaBrae finished 3-7 as they dropped three of four games which were decided by 10 points or less. “We’ll get 16 lettermen back,” points out Armeni. “We started 10 sophomores week 10 of last season so several of those kids played big roles for us down the stretch.”

Junior Devin Carter will once again be asked to carry much of the offensive production. Last year, as a sophomore, he scored 16 on the ground and churned out 8.5 yards per carry. The Vikings’ dual-threat quarterback Aidan Stephens saw his year cut short last fall. “We’ll be young upfront but not inexperienced,” says Armeni. “We should be pretty strong and physical there. On defense, we’ll build behind out three linebackers – Anthony Harris, Landen Kiser and Max Cope – who are all returning starters. Max led our team in tackles and was All-County and All-League as a sophomore. We’ll also be experienced and athletic in the secondary led by two-year starter Tre’von Drake. Still, we need some guys on the defensive line. We think we have some solid football players there.”

Coach Armeni states, “We want to be able to hit the ground running when we are able to put this stuff behind us.”