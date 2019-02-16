LaBrae wins 5th in a row; Stephens & Tennant combine for 43 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Stephens leads LaBrae past Champion [ + - ] Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Tyler Stephens scored a game-high 25 as he connected on 11 of 12 from the free throw line in LaBrae’s 69-55 road victory over Champion. Benton Tennant added 18 points for the Vikings (3 three-pointers). Connor Meyer also was in double-figures with 11.

Champion had won 5 of their previous 6 games (lone loss came against #8 Edgewood on February 5). Chase Wheelock led the Golden Flashes with 17 points while sinking a trio of 3-point shots. Joe Abramovich and Nick Stahlman each scored 12. Champion (13-8, 8-5) closes out the regular season against Liberty at home on Tuesday.

LaBrae (17-3, 11-2) plays at home against Crestview on Tuesday and then takes on Springfield in their season finale next Friday.

