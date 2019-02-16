Sports

LaBrae wins 5th in a row; Stephens & Tennant combine for 43

Tyler Stephens' 25 led LaBrae to victory

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Tyler Stephens scored a game-high 25 as he connected on 11 of 12 from the free throw line in LaBrae’s 69-55 road victory over Champion. Benton Tennant added 18 points for the Vikings (3 three-pointers). Connor Meyer also was in double-figures with 11.

Champion had won 5 of their previous 6 games (lone loss came against #8 Edgewood on February 5). Chase Wheelock led the Golden Flashes with 17 points while sinking a trio of 3-point shots. Joe Abramovich and Nick Stahlman each scored 12. Champion (13-8, 8-5) closes out the regular season against Liberty at home on Tuesday. 

LaBrae (17-3, 11-2) plays at home against Crestview on Tuesday and then takes on Springfield in their season finale next Friday. 
 

