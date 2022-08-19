CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae invaded Cortland to take on Lakeview in a week one high school football matchup.
A short Nolan Toth touchdown run midway through the first quarter gave Lakeview the first lead of the game, 7-0.
The game is currently 7-0, Lakeview, early in the second quarter. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
LaBrae will host Valley Christian in week two. Lakeview will host Garrettsville Garfield.
