CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae invaded Cortland to take on Lakeview in a week one high school football matchup.

A short Nolan Toth touchdown run midway through the first quarter gave Lakeview the first lead of the game, 7-0.

The game is currently 7-0, Lakeview, early in the second quarter. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

LaBrae will host Valley Christian in week two. Lakeview will host Garrettsville Garfield.