NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team defeated rival Newton Falls 67-56 Tuesday night. The Vikings have now won six consecutive games.

Watch the above video for highlights and postgame reaction from the Vikings.

LaBrae junior Blake Kahnell led all scorers with 21 points. Mac Haidet led the Tigers with 19.

With the victory, Labrae improves to 10-2, while Newton Falls drops to 605.