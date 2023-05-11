GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Landon Brunstetter and Dylan Simpson combined for five hits and drove in seven runs during LaBrae’s 13-1 victory over Garfield.

Brunstetter had three singles and finished with a pair of runs scored and four RBIs. Simpson had two doubles and three RBIs. Owen Boone and Ethan Magoulick each scored twice.

On the hill, Simpson was dominant as he struck out 10 batters and allowed just one hit during his six innings.

On Friday, the Vikings are scheduled to meet Jackson-Milton on the road.

Eric Geddes homered for the G-Men.