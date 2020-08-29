LaBrae storms past Campbell in resumed game from Friday night

LaBrae opens the season with a win after a wet weekend against Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae high school football team started the year on a winning note as they topped Campbell 42-21 Saturday afternoon.

The game started Friday night but was suspended a few minutes into the game due to weather.

Vikings’ quarterback Aiden Stephens racked up five touchdowns in the win for LaBrae.

He threw for two, ran for two and had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

LaBrae improves to 1-0 while Campbell falls to 0-1.

Next week, the Vikings will play host to Brookfield while Memorial heads to Crestview.

