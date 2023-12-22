LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite falling behind 13 in the first half, LaBrae stormed back to take down Bristol 71-62 in boy’s high school basketball on Friday night.

Bristol jumped out in front and lead 34-21 at halftime before the Vikings ripped off a 15-2 run to tie the game.

LaBrae would then overtake the lead and hold a 9-point advantage after outscoring the Panthers 29-7 in the third quarter.

The Vikings finished with four scorers in double figures, led by David Blackmon’s 19 points followed by Austin Rowe with 18, Derek Wilson posting 14 points and Jay McGary finishing with 12 of his own.

After the loss, Bristol falls to 6-2 and isn’t scheduled to play again until Jan. 2 when they host Champion.

LaBrae now improves to 5-1 and has one more game scheduled for 2023 as they travel to take on Crestwood on Dec. 30.