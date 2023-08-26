YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae pulled off a 20-0 shutout victory over Valley Christian on Saturday night to end the Eagles 12-game regular season winning streak.

View extended highlights from the Vikings win above.

LaBrae opened up the scoring with Jay McGarry capping of an 85-yard drive where the Vikings converted four 3rd downs and one 4th down.

In the second half, quarterback Kenny Yoho found Eric Riebold for a touchdown pass to double the lead before Treyton Derry iced the game with a touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

After the loss, Valley Christian falls to 1-1 on the year after suffering their first regular season loss since 2021. The Eagles will host Brookfield (0-2) in their week three matchup.

LaBrae improves to 1-1 and will next take on Niles (1-1) on Friday, Sept 1.