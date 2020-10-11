LaBrae routs Cardinal for playoff win; Vikings get Brookfield next

The Vikings cruised to a 48-14 victory Saturday and will travel to Brookfield next week for Round 2

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae football team defeated Cardinal, 48-14 in a Division VI Region 21 matchup Saturday at LaBrae High School.

The Vikings raced out to a big lead in the first half, leading 34-7 at the break.

Up next, LaBrae will face Brookfield next Saturday in Round 2. Kickoff set for 7 PM at Addison Field in Brookfield.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.