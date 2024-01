LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Since falling to Champion, LaBrae girls’ basketball team has now won three in a row after its 52-32 victory over Windham.

Ella Kuszmaul and Marissa Levensky paced the Lady Vikings with 18 and 12 points apiece.

LaBrae jumped out to a 32-16 advantage at halftime.

On Thursday, LaBrae (8-1) will welcome Campbell for an AAC Grey Tier clash.

Briah Daniel led the Bombers with 22 points.

Windham will travel to Maplewood on Thursday.