LaBrae looks to play meaningful baseball in the month of May

LEAVITSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Jim Bailey returns 8 letter winners from their 14-win 2019 season.
“We expect to compete for a league title,” Bailey said. “We want to make an appearance in regionals [this spring].”
Coach Bailey’s roster features co-captains Connor Meyer (IF/C/P) and Lucas Lancaster (SS).
“Connor’s a 4-year letter winner. He’s a strong leader, like having a coach on the field. Lucas leads by example,” Bailey said. “He’s a three-year letter winner who’s dedicated and works extremely hard.”
They’re joined by junior pitchers Ashton Dunbar and Jordan McCartney.
“We have strong leadership from our upperclassman. We have experience and depth,” Bailey said. “Our young players may be the key to our season — how much those players have developed will go a long way in determining the outcome of our season.”
LaBrae begins the 2021 season with a visit from Bristol on Saturday, March 27.
LaBrae Vikings baseball preview
Head Coach: Jim Bailey
2019 Record: 14-10
2021 Schedule
Mar. 27 – Bristol
Mar. 29 – at Western Reserve
Mar. 30 – at Windham
Apr. 5 – at Champion
Apr. 6 – Champion
Apr. 8 – at Brookfield
Apr. 12 – Newton Falls
Apr. 13 – vs. Newton Falls (Eastwood Field)
Apr. 14 – at Niles
Apr. 15 – Howland
Apr. 19 – at Crestview
Apr. 21 – Crestview
Apr. 22 – Brookfield
Apr. 23 – at Brookfield
Apr. 26 – at Liberty
Apr. 27 – Liberty
May 3 – Campbell Memorial
May 4 – at Campbell Memorial
May 11 – vs. Western Reserve (at Eastwood Field)