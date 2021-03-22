LaBrae looks to play meaningful baseball in the month of May

Vikings have a number of experience players to lead the team into the new season

LEAVITSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Jim Bailey returns 8 letter winners from their 14-win 2019 season.

“We expect to compete for a league title,” Bailey said. “We want to make an appearance in regionals [this spring].”

Coach Bailey’s roster features co-captains Connor Meyer (IF/C/P) and Lucas Lancaster (SS).

“Connor’s a 4-year letter winner. He’s a strong leader, like having a coach on the field. Lucas leads by example,” Bailey said. “He’s a three-year letter winner who’s dedicated and works extremely hard.”

They’re joined by junior pitchers Ashton Dunbar and Jordan McCartney.

“We have strong leadership from our upperclassman. We have experience and depth,” Bailey said. “Our young players may be the key to our season — how much those players have developed will go a long way in determining the outcome of our season.”

LaBrae begins the 2021 season with a visit from Bristol on Saturday, March 27.

LaBrae Vikings baseball preview

Head Coach: Jim Bailey

2019 Record: 14-10

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Bristol

Mar. 29 – at Western Reserve

Mar. 30 – at Windham

Apr. 5 – at Champion

Apr. 6 – Champion

Apr. 8 – at Brookfield

Apr. 12 – Newton Falls

Apr. 13 – vs. Newton Falls (Eastwood Field)

Apr. 14 – at Niles

Apr. 15 – Howland

Apr. 19 – at Crestview

Apr. 21 – Crestview

Apr. 22 – Brookfield

Apr. 23 – at Brookfield

Apr. 26 – at Liberty

Apr. 27 – Liberty

May 3 – Campbell Memorial

May 4 – at Campbell Memorial

May 11 – vs. Western Reserve (at Eastwood Field)