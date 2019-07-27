LaBrae looking for next star WR; Vikings moving on from days of Stephens, Drake

LaBrae graduated several Division 1 wide receivers over the past several years that will be hard to replace on offense

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae football team will have a different look this season. For the first time in recent memory, the Vikings no longer have a proven, star wide receiver on offense.

Still, the expectations remain the same for this young team. For the past four years, the LaBrae offense has put on a show in Leavittsburg with some of the best wideouts in Northeast Ohio. Tariq Drake was an All State talent, now playing for the Ohio Bobcats. More recently Tyler Stephens (Buffalo) was a standout last season, alongside Walt Allie and Benton Tennant.

“We try not to replace them, we try to re-birth it, re-brand what we do here,” said head coach John Armeni. “Turnover is not necessarily a bad thing. It allows us to start the process again with young guys, some hungry young guys.”

Two of those young players are two names familiar to the program: Aidan Stephens and Tre’von Drake, who are both sophomores this year. Senior Dominic Harris will take over at QB as a dual threat guy in this high-powered offense.

“It’ll look a little bit different. a little but more power, some stuff that we’ve done we did early on here in 2013, 2014,” said Armeni. “We’ll kind of go back to that a little bit. But we want to keep our identity with spreading it around and getting those skill guys the ball in space.”

The Vikings averaged 45 points per game last season and while many of those play-makers are gone, aspirations for the playoffs and a league title remain the same.

“I really think that we have to mature a lot,” said Dominic Harris. “A lot of those guys that are playing now, didn’t play varsity last year and just because we lost the guys last year doesn’t mean we can’t go to the playoffs.”

“We still got guys you know who stepped in towards the end of the year but there are big shoes to fill,” said Nate Ostas, senior wide receiver. “But I feel like we are athletic enough and we have enough experience to fulfill.”

“The names change but the goal remains the same, we want to be playing in Week 11,” said Armeni.