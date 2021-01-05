LaBrae impresses in victory over Champion

Aidan Stephens led the Vikings with 14 points

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Six Vikings scored 7-points or more in LaBrae’s 62-44 win over Champion.

Aidan Stephens led LaBrae with 14 points. Caleb Simmons added 12 while Devin Carter finished with 10 points. Connor Meyer had 9 points and 7 rebounds.

LaBrae connected on nine three-pointers.

For Champion, Austin Willforth closed out his night with 10 points and 8 boards. Chase Burfitt finished with 9 points.

The Vikings are scheduled to take on Liberty on Friday. Champion will play at Brookfield.

