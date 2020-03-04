LaBrae holds rival Newton Falls to just 17 points in District Semifinals

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team is headed back to the Division III District Championship game for the 4th consecutive season.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.
The Vikings knocked off Newton Falls, 34-17 on Tuesday night, and improve to (18-6) on the season.
The Tigers finish their season at (20-4), and remain the All-American Conference Blue Tier champions.
LaBrae will now advance to play top-seeded Garfield in the District Championship on Friday at 7pm at Warren Harding high school.