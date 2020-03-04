LaBrae holds rival Newton Falls to just 17 points in District Semifinals

The Vikings now advance to play top-seeded Garfield in the District Championship on Friday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team is headed back to the Division III District Championship game for the 4th consecutive season.

The Vikings knocked off Newton Falls, 34-17 on Tuesday night, and improve to (18-6) on the season.

The Tigers finish their season at (20-4), and remain the All-American Conference Blue Tier champions.

LaBrae will now advance to play top-seeded Garfield in the District Championship on Friday at 7pm at Warren Harding high school.

