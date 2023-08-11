LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for LaBrae High School:
Schedule
Aug. 19 – LaBrae Tournament
Aug. 22 – at Cardinal
Aug. 24 – Garrettsville Garfield
Aug. 29 – Newton Falls
Aug. 31 – at Champion
Sept. 5 – Brookfield
Sept. 7 – at Liberty
Sept. 12 – Campbell Memorial
Sept. 14 – at Crestview
Sept. 16 – at Windham Tournament
Sept. 19 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Sept. 20 – at Newton Falls
Sept. 25 – at Jackson-Milton
Sept. 26 – Champion
Sept. 28 – at Brookfield
Oct. 3 – Liberty
Oct. 4 – McDonald
Oct. 5 – at Campbell memorial
Oct. 9 – at Harding
Oct. 10 – Crestview
LaBrae High School
Nickname: The Vikings
Colors: Scarlet and Grey
School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430
