LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for LaBrae High School:

Schedule

Aug. 19 – LaBrae Tournament

Aug. 22 – at Cardinal

Aug. 24 – Garrettsville Garfield

Aug. 29 – Newton Falls

Aug. 31 – at Champion

Sept. 5 – Brookfield

Sept. 7 – at Liberty

Sept. 12 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 14 – at Crestview

Sept. 16 – at Windham Tournament

Sept. 19 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Sept. 20 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 25 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 26 – Champion

Sept. 28 – at Brookfield

Oct. 3 – Liberty

Oct. 4 – McDonald

Oct. 5 – at Campbell memorial

Oct. 9 – at Harding

Oct. 10 – Crestview

LaBrae High School

Nickname: The Vikings

Colors: Scarlet and Grey

School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

