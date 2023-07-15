LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Vikings’ co-ed soccer schedules are below:
2023 Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 21 – Waterloo
• Aug. 23 – Brookfield
• Aug. 26 – Garfield Heights
• Aug. 30 – at Newton Falls
• Aug. 31 – at Mathews
• Sept. 5 – Lordstown
• Sept. 11 – Garrettsville Garfield
• Sept. 13 – Grand Valley
• Sept. 16 – at Southeast
• Sept. 18 – at Bristol
• Sept. 20 – Jackson-Milton
• Sept. 25 – at Campbell Memorial
• Sept. 27 – at Mineral Ridge
• Oct. 2 – Liberty
• Oct. 4 – Bristol
• Oct. 9 – at Crestview
• Oct. 11 – at Champion
LaBrae Local High School
Nickname: The Vikings
Colors: Scarlet and Gray
School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430
Stadium location: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the LHS soccer schedule please contact support.