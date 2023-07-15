LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Vikings’ co-ed soccer schedules are below:

2023 Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 21 – Waterloo

• Aug. 23 – Brookfield

• Aug. 26 – Garfield Heights

• Aug. 30 – at Newton Falls

• Aug. 31 – at Mathews

• Sept. 5 – Lordstown

• Sept. 11 – Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 13 – Grand Valley

• Sept. 16 – at Southeast

• Sept. 18 – at Bristol

• Sept. 20 – Jackson-Milton

• Sept. 25 – at Campbell Memorial

• Sept. 27 – at Mineral Ridge

• Oct. 2 – Liberty

• Oct. 4 – Bristol

• Oct. 9 – at Crestview

• Oct. 11 – at Champion

LaBrae Local High School

Nickname: The Vikings

Colors: Scarlet and Gray

School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

Stadium location: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

