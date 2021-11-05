LaBrae High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae expects to be in the hunt this season behind three returning starters. Coach Mandy Rowe says, “We have many young players that have been consistently working hard and are meshing well with our veteran players. Our expectations are to compete at a high-level and get better every day.”

The team’s top two scorers return in junior Laura McCoy (15.8) and senior Briley Daniels (12.1). McCoy finished second on the team in free-throw shooting (75.0%) as well as three-point percentage (25.0)%. Daniels made a team-high 27.3% from beyond the three-point arc. LaBrae must replace Jenna Reppart, who graduated this past spring. She closed out her prep career with a 11.2 scoring average to go along with 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.2 steals.

LaBrae welcomes back junior Jah’nya Dorsey (5.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg), who started a year ago as well. Senior Kearston Brewer will also be a key member of the Vikings’ rotation.

Rounding out LaBrae’s roster will be junior Cassady Prokop along with sophomores MaryBeth Craig, Jennifer Johnson, Mehya Hemmingway and Eva Presjnar. Freshmen Marissa Levensky, Sammi Wells, Rayne Bultema and Cheyenne Glaser will be also be looked upon to contribute in the upcoming season.

The Vikings begin the 2021-22 season in Niles against the Red Dragons.

LaBrae Vikings

Head Coach: Mandy Rowe

2020-21 Record: 9-8

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 48.2

Scoring Defense: 40.3

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Laura McCoy – 15.8

Rebounding: Jenna Reppart – 7.8

Assists: Laura McCoy – 3.9

Steals: Brilye Daniels – 3.4

Field Goal Percentage: Laura McCoy – 43.4%

Three-Point Percentage: Briley Daniels – 27.3%

Free Throw Percentage: Jenna Reppart – 80.0%

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Niles

Nov. 29 – Girard

Dec. 1 – at Cardinal

Dec. 6 – Bristol

Dec. 9 – Garfield

Dec. 13 – Newton Falls

Dec. 16 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 20 – at Brookfield

Dec. 22 – Windham

Dec. 27 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 30 – at Badger

Jan. 3 – at Liberty

Jan. 6 – Champion

Jan. 10 – at Crestview

Jan. 13 – at Garfield

Jan. 20 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 24 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 27 – Brookfield

Jan. 31 – Liberty

Feb. 3 – at Champion

Feb. 7 – Crestview

Feb. 10 – at Springfield