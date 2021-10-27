LaBrae High School Basketball Schedules

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the LaBrae High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – Bristol

Dec. 3 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 7 – at Niles

Dec. 11 – at Poland (United Way Classic)

Dec. 14 – Garfield

Dec. 17 – Newton Falls

Dec. 21 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 23 – Howland

Dec. 28 – at Lakeview

Jan. 4 – at Brookfield

Jan. 7 – at Liberty

Jan. 11 – Champion

Jan. 14 – at Crestview

Jan. 19 – Girard

Jan. 21 – at Garfield

Jan. 25 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 28 – Campbell Memorial

Feb. 1 – Brookfield

Feb. 4 – Liberty

Feb. 8 – at Champion

Feb. 11 – Crestview

Feb. 18 – Springfield

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Niles

Nov. 29 – Girard

Dec. 1 – at Cardinal

Dec. 6 – Bristol

Dec. 9 – Garfield

Dec. 13 – Newton Falls

Dec. 16 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 20 – at Brookfield

Dec. 22 – Windham

Dec. 27 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 30 – at Badger

Jan. 3 – at Liberty

Jan. 6 – Champion

Jan. 10 – at Crestview

Jan. 13 – at Garfield

Jan. 20 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 24 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 27 – Brookfield

Jan. 31 – Liberty

Feb. 3 – at Champion

Feb. 7 – Crestview

Feb. 10 – at Springfield

LaBrae High School

Nickname: The Vikings

Colors: Scarlet and Grey

School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

