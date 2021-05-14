LaBrae held off Crestview’s rally to post the win

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae held off Crestview’s rally to post a 5-4 win Friday evening. The Vikings split their season series with the Rebels.

Desi Allen threw seven innings, struck out 11 and allowed three earned runs. Allen also hit a homer at the plate. Rylee McDonough and Aryana Hartman each had a pair of hits.

LaBrae was bumped from the playoffs on Tuesday in the sectional semifinal by Kirtland, 13-5.

Junior Karsyn Moore led the Rebels’ offensive attack with two hits and drove in two runs.

Crestview was eliminated from the Division III playoffs on Thursday to Newton Falls,