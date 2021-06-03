LaBrae graduate makes first appearance at U.S. Women’s Open

Haylee Harford hits from the fifth tee during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, California (WKBN) – LaBrae graduate Haylee Harford finished 4-over in the first round of the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco on Thursday.

Harford, who is making her first career appearance in the U.S. Women’s Open, shot an opening round 75 and is currently tied for 98th in the field.

She played college golf at Furman, setting the 18-hole scoring record (9-under 63) in the 2018 Cougar Classic second round.

She also previously finished tied for seventh at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Harford currently plays on the Symetra Tour.