LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae girls basketball team won its fourth game in a row by posting a 57-15 win over Campbell.

Ella Kuszmaul paced the Vikings with 16 while Riley Rowe contributed 13 points. Marissa Levensky added 9 points as well.

The Vikings (9-1) will travel to Crestview on Monday to take on the Rebels.

Campbell was led by Angeliz Diaz, who scored 7 points.

The Red Devils (1-8) will take on Leetonia at home on Saturday.