LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Ella Kusmaul led LaBrae in scoring with 13 in its 64-28 season-opening win over Heartland Christian.

Eleven Vikings finished with two points or more. Angel Scruggs (9), Riley Rowe (7), Marissa Levensky (7) and Mariah Jones (6) also tallied six points or more.

The Vikings (1-0) will host Girard on Monday.

Rachel Reynolds led all scorers with 17 for Heartland Christian.

The Lions (0-1) will be matched against Liberty on the road on Tuesday.