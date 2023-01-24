LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae freshman Austin Rowe gave the Vikings the lead from the free throw line with just 17 seconds left to grab the comeback win over Newton Falls 41-40 Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game and hear from the Vikings.

LaBrae trailed by eight in the fourth quarter but went on an 11-2 run to end the game.

Rowe hit the game-winning free throw with just over 17 seconds left.

He had 13 while Jay McGarry had a team-high 14 points on the night.

For Newton Falls, Alex Pennington had a game-high 18 points.

With the win, LaBrae moves to 11-4 on the season and has won seven straight games while Newton Falls drops to 12-3 with the loss and snapped a seven-game win streak.