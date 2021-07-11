LaBrae football standout bound for the Ivy League

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae standout Aidan Stephens has announced that he will continue his football career at Yale.

Last season, Stephens accounted for 1,429 passing yards. He was also a force on the ground, piling up 823 rushing yards.

Stephens also amassed 274 return yards on special teams. He finished the 2020 campaign with a total of 27 touchdowns.

Defensively, Stephens tallied 58 tackles with four interceptions in 10 games.

For his efforts during his junior season last Fall, Stephens was named to the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2020.