LaBrae earns second district title in three years with win over Garfield

LaBrae is heading back to the Regional Semifinals after the Vikings topped Garfield in the district championship

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae captured their 2nd district crown in three years as the Vikings knocked off top-seeded Garrettsville Garfield in the Division III Warren District Final 55-47.

The Vikings jumped on the G-Men early, leading 21-15 halfway through the 2nd quarter.

It is the 2nd win over Garfield this year for LaBrae, the Vikings topped Garfield in the regular season December 23rd 78-75

With the win, LaBrae improves to 19-6 while Garfield falls to 22-3.

LaBrae advances to face Waterloo in the Division III Canton Regional Semifinals March 11th at 8PM at the Canton Fieldhouse