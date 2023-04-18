LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae baseball registered their 10th victory in a row this evening, 5-2, over Crestview.

Landon Brunstetter notched the win for LaBrae by pitching five innings and allowing three hits and four strikeouts. Brunstetter also led the Viking offense with a pair of singles and two runs scored.

LaBrae’s top four hitters (Owen Boone, Brunstetter, Dylan Simpson and Brogan Collins) combined for five hits on 14 at bats.

Crestview’s Ethan Feezle tossed six innings, striking out five and permitting two earned runs. Feezle also had two hits.

On Wednesday, the Rebels will host LaBrae at 5 p.m.